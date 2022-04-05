Your Photos
Authorities say 37-year-old man dead after Hugo house fire

FILE - Authorities say a 37-year-old man died in a house fire in Hugo over the weekend.
FILE - Authorities say a 37-year-old man died in a house fire in Hugo over the weekend.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUGO, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 37-year-old man died in a house fire in Hugo over the weekend.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters found the house and attached garage fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene Saturday afternoon. After putting out the blaze, authorities found Daniel Scott Bailey on the second level of the home and attempted life-saving measures.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death has not been determined. No foul play is suspected.

Investigators ruled the cause of the fire as accidental, but were not specific.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

