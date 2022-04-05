Autism Acceptance Month: Nonprofit provides support for families, children

Your Photos
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 9:49 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two years ago, in an effort to bridge the gap in quality support and services for children with Autism, Tanya Herbst founded The Christopher Center.

They offer free autism screenings and classes for parents and children

The center keeps the sensory needs of children with Autism in mind: low light, low visual distraction, multiple sensory activities and tools.

“Once we understand and accept the unique individuals that people with autism are. That’s when we are really going to be able to see children and people with autism thrive in our communities,” said Herbst

The Center is named after Herbst’s older brother, Christopher, who had significant learning disabilities and unfortunately passed away at the age of 17.

The founder says her family was the biggest reason for opening the center.

“By watching him grow and by watching my parents parent us. Disability doesn’t define that person. My parents always focused on our strengths.”

In 2021, the CDC reported that approximately one in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder.

“We want health care providers to be referring children early. We really need to erase the wait-and-see approach. That has existed for much, much too long. We don’t want to wait and see.”

Experts say, when it comes to autism, early intervention can improve learning, communication and social skills.

Visit The Christopher Center’s website for more information.

