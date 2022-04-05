Your Photos
Bethany students receive Student Production Awards

Five students from Bethany Lutheran College hold their Student Production Awards
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Bethany Lutheran College students collect some hardware at the Upper Midwest Emmys.

The college had six student projects nominated for Student Production Awards, known as Crystal Pillars.

Bethany came away with four winners in the categories of Commercial, Music Video and Short Form Fiction.

College officials say this is the most awards they’ve received in a single event, and hope that this will be a stepping stone to further the careers of the students.

”Getting nominated was really cool., and getting to go up there and dress up and, I don’t know, it was a really fun event, just to be able to be a part of it, and I think having your work recognized, and help being able to recognize the people that, your peers and people that you work with is a really cool feeling,” said award recipient Alec Mueller, who is a junior at Bethany Lutheran College.

Representatives for each of the nominated projects went to the award ceremony at the University of Minnesota on Friday to receive their awards in person.

Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award
Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child
