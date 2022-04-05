Blue Earth County Commissioner Kevin Paap to run for re-election

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County Commissioner Kevin Paap is running for re-election.

Paap was first elected in 2020 and previously served as the President of the Minnesota Farm Bureau.

“I am passionate about dedicating my time, experience and energy to ensure Blue Earth County remains a strong, viable, and sustainable community for future generations,” Paap said in a statement.

District 4 includes 13 townships in the western parts of Blue Earth County, including Mankato Precincts 15 and 17 in Ward 4 and the communities of Amboy, Butternut, Cambria, Garden City, Good Thunder, Judson, Lake Crystal, Rapidan and Vernon Center.

All Blue Earth County Commissioner seats are up for election in 2022.

