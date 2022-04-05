Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tuesday kicks off Week of the Young Child, which highlights the needs of young children and puts the spotlight on early childhood programs and services.

It’s a week originally sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is celebrating with a week filled with hands-on activities.

Wednesday will be “Work Together Wednesday”, where kids will get to explore with parachutes and work as a team.

Thursday is “Artsy Thursday”, where kids can get creative with art projects.

What is the Week of the Young Child®? The Week of the Young Child® is an annual celebration sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), the world's largest early childhood education association, with nearly 60,000 members and a network of 52 Affiliates. The purpose of the Week of the Young Child® is to focus public attention on the needs of young children and their families and to recognize the early childhood programs and services that meet those needs.

Finally, Friday is “Family Friday”, where families can come together to create a collaborative art project that will be displayed at the museum.

The museum said they’re excited to see kids get involved.

“The week is meant to really focus attention on young children and their families. It is also a week to celebrate those that care for them whether through education or childcare programs and learning experiences,” said Kim Kleven, the Vice President of Education and Learning Experience.

“We’re bringing some art projects back, seeing everybody participate in the activities and enjoying the museum,” added Program Facilitator Rachel Gemlo.

For the full schedule of events, visit the museum’s website.

