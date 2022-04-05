Cold, wet, windy days ahead

A slow moving low pressure system will bring wind, cold and scattered rain and snow showers to much of Minnesota and northern Iowa over the next several days. The system should exit by late Thursday or early Friday at the latest, leaving us with a sunny, warmer weekend.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with scattered light showers.

Tomorrow and Thursday will be cloudy, windy and colder with scattered rain and snow showers. High temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s with northwesterly wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph or higher. After today, the rain won’t be terribly heavy. We’re looking at about another quarter inch of precip spread over the next several days. The best chance for snow will be late Wednesday night and Thursday morning and again Thursday night into Friday morning. Snow accumulation will not be significant; however, when snow is falling and temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark, roads - especially bridges and overpasses - could be slippery.

Rain and snow showers should end by early Friday morning with gradual clearing through Friday afternoon. Friday will still be breezy with high temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

As of right now, the weekend is looking much better. Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to low 60s. We are watching another potential system that could bring more rain and thunderstorms by mid next week.

