Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Convicted killer from MN dies after chase ending in Colorado

FILE - A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law...
FILE - A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to Colorado, according to state patrol officials.(CBS46)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 4:31 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of killing his wife in Minnesota in 1999 has died following a law enforcement pursuit from Wyoming to Colorado, according to state patrol officials.

Troopers began chasing 66-year-old Craig Licari on Highway 85 out of Cheyenne Thursday when he drove over road spikes placed by the Colorado State Patrol and local police near Fort Collins.

Patrol Sgt. Troy Kessler did not say specifically why Licari was being pursued, but said Licari was wanted for a probation violation.

After Licari drove over the spikes, his vehicle swerved, hit a Colorado State Patrol squad car and crashed, Kessler said. The trooper in the squad car was not seriously hurt, but Licari did not survive his injuries, the Star Tribune reported.

Wyoming authorities say Licari was driving a car registered in his name with a North St. Paul, Minnesota address.

Licari was convicted in Minnesota’s Isanti County District Court of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his estranged wife in April 1999. Law enforcement located Nancy Licari’s beaten body in a rented storage unit.

He was sentenced to 27 1/2 years in prison and was moved to work release in January 2017 and then to supervised release seven months later.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Woman Farmer Of the Year Award
Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award
Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award
Tuesday kicks off Week of the Young Child, which highlights the needs of young children and...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child
The Minnesota State Mavericks men's hockey team departs from the team's plane Tuesday, April 5,...
Minnesota State Mavericks arrive in Boston ahead of Frozen Four