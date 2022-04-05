Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Jake’s Stadium Pizza celebrating 50 year anniversary

A 50-year anniversary banner in Jake's Stadium Pizza in Mankato, Minn.
A 50-year anniversary banner in Jake's Stadium Pizza in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Jake’s Stadium Pizza is celebrating 50 years of operation in Mankato.

Jake’s is celebrating its anniversary by giving away merchandise and food throughout the week.

Jake’s Stadium Pizza opened in Mankato in 1972, and the business has been owned by the same family since its inception.

The owners said that they are thankful to the community for supporting them for so long, and that they look forward to keeping the family tradition going.

”It’s not just Jake’s 50 years it’s been the same family for 50 years, we’re kind of proud of the fact that Brenda’s parents started it in 1972 and we’ve carried it on, and now we’re looking forward to our children carrying it on,” said owner Wally Boyer.

Jake’s Stadium Pizza will be celebrating their anniversary all week long, with Vikings legend Chuck Foreman visiting on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Woman Farmer Of the Year Award
Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award
Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award
Tuesday kicks off Week of the Young Child, which highlights the needs of young children and...
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child
Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota plans events for Week of the Young Child