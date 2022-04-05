Junior forward Ryan Sandelin leads Mavericks with 21 goals

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Junior forward Ryan Sandelin leads the Minnesota State Mavericks offense with 21 goals this season.

Sandelin caught up with KEYC’s Mary Rominger prior to departing to Boston for the team’s Final Four matchup.

Mary Rominger: “In last year’s go around, you had your father in the tournament, you were scoring goals and the attention was around your family. This time around, you guys are playing Minnesota in the Frozen Four, who you defeated 4-0 in last year’s NCAA Regional Final. What’s the mindset this time, and what are you going to bring to the table in terms of improving to have a different outcome?”

Ryan Sandelin: “Yeah, I think just the experience within the group obviously helps. That was the first time the program ever made it that far, so I think just the guys having that experience that we can pass on to the younger guys too is something that’s going to carry us to, hopefully, a better outcome this year. But we just got to bring the same mindset that we’ve brought all season. We’ve got to stick to our team identity and just kind of do what’s got us to this point and continue that to the game on Thursday.”

MR: “This MSU offense is extremely productive. We’ve seen it all season long. But come tournament time and come postseason time, there’s been a lot of one-goal games. Does that attribute to the teams that you guys are playing the way you guys are shifting the game plan? Just talk about the difference that we’re seeing come tournament time.”

RS: “Yeah, I think teams are playing for their season, so, obviously, they’re going to tighten things up defensively and we’re going to do the same. Teams are trying to keep their season alive, especially in the regional. So one-goal games are nothing new for playoff hockey. It’s kind of a different breed, as you like to say. So anytime the game gets tight like that, I think it shifts in our favor just because of our defensive mindset. We play from our end out, and we like to protect our net and make sure we’re not giving up goals. As long as we’re doing that, it doesn’t matter if we get one goal or two. As long as we keep them out of our net, we’ll win some games.”

MR: “And as a veteran voice on this team, when you guys were in that one-goal game for two full periods with Notre Dame, what things were you saying to your linemates or just the team as a whole to keep on going? Because at any moment it felt like that game could have shifted.”

RS: “Yeah, obviously, one shot could change the game. So just continuing to be on our details, like I said, just staying over top of pucks, not cheating the game, making sure we’re playing from our end out, protecting the middle of the ice. Those are kind of staples for our team and our line. So if everybody’s doing that and everybody’s buying in from top to bottom, if everybody’s contributing, then we like our chances every night when we lace them up. So I think if we just continue to do that, we’ll put ourselves in good shape on Thursday.”

MR: “To bring the title home, you guys will have to win a matchup with in-state rival Minnesota. As we talked about before, you guys have had success over them in previous seasons, but they’re still going to come out and they have the history, they have the tournament experience. What conversations are you guys having leading up to the game to get the job done and handle them correctly?”

RS: “Yeah, it’s a different team than last year. They lost some big pieces and they brought in some new pieces that make them effective as a team. So it’s a completely different team than what we’re seeing. The structure is the same, but we like to focus on ourselves here and we don’t need to get too caught up in what they do. We need to focus on us because I think when we do that and we put 100% energy into what we’re doing, that’s when we’re most effective as a group and that’s when everybody, individually, is effective as a team.

“I think just continuing to stick to what we know, what the coaches have harped on us since August, just sticking together as a team. Like I said, defending, playing hard, playing for each other and playing for the community and playing for the city of Mankato.

“I think that’s something that kind of gets lost in it, too, is we’re playing for a whole community here and that’s what’s special about playing at MSU is you’re not just playing for your teammates, but you’re also playing for a greater a community behind you and we’d love nothing more than to bring a National Championship back.”

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.