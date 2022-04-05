Mankato area lawmakers tell city council they’re confident in bonding bill

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local lawmakers say they’re confident in reaching a bonding bill agreement after meeting with Mankato City Council virtually at a work session Monday evening.

Rep. Luke Frederick and Sen. Nick Frentz both say they are advocating for the inclusion of Mankato water infrastructure projects in the bill.

That includes money for Mankato’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Lawmakers also told councilmembers they are confident in passing the bonding bill during the regular session without needing a special session.

