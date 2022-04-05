Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato area lawmakers tell city council they’re confident in bonding bill

Local lawmakers say they’re confident in reaching a bonding bill agreement after meeting with Mankato City Council virtually at a work session this evening.
By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 4, 2022 at 11:24 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local lawmakers say they’re confident in reaching a bonding bill agreement after meeting with Mankato City Council virtually at a work session Monday evening.

Rep. Luke Frederick and Sen. Nick Frentz both say they are advocating for the inclusion of Mankato water infrastructure projects in the bill.

That includes money for Mankato’s Water Resource Recovery Facility.

Lawmakers also told councilmembers they are confident in passing the bonding bill during the regular session without needing a special session.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

FILE - More than 1,100 Minnesota residents used the state’s insulin safety net program to...
Minnesota insulin safety net funds $6M in supplies in 2021
City of North Mankato proposes 1.5% property tax cut for 2021
North Mankato continues search for new city administrator
North Mankato continues search for new city administrator
Mankato area lawmakers tell city council they’re confident in bonding bill