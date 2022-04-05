The Meatery connects meat lovers with producers

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - A group of self-proclaimed Meathusiasts put together their love of meat and their community.

They created The Meatery, a family-run business bringing together producers and consumers.

“We are also here to create a space where meathusiats as in people who enjoy procuring cooking and eating good food can come together and have a space that is just theirs,” said Hannah Byron, a content writer for The Meatery.

The Meatery works with four partners: a farm, a butcher shop and two meat markets. The Meatery puts those producers’ products online and in shoppers’ carts. It means one-stop shopping for consumers and direct access to local farmers and stores. That includes Morgan’s Meat Market, an award-winning meat market in Waseca.

Holy smokes!💨 It’s launch day, folks! We at @themeaterymn are fired up to announce our website is live and ready for orders. Visit www.themeaterymn.com to check out the incredible collection of products from MN farmers and meat markets we are proud to partner with: ▫️@Morgan’s Meat Market ▫️@Backstreet Market ▫️@Fischer Family Farms Pork ▫️The Country Butcher 🎉With more to come! #TheMeateryMN #Meathusiast #MNmeat #entrepreneur #launch Posted by The Meatery MN on Monday, April 4, 2022

“It will probably change a little bit on how we do things here, as far as what we do,” Morgan’s Meat Market co-owner Dean Morgan said. “But the quality is always going to be the best.”

The Meatery officially launched its website Monday. It’s something they say they wanted to do for years.

“So what we are trying to do is help our farmers, help our meat markets to expand beyond their physical locations and really tell the world the stories of these small businesses,” The Meatery co-owner Colette Drager said.

🥇Best Of Show!🥇 ●Our Grand Champion Summer Sausage was awarded with the “Best of Show” award at the Minnesota... Posted by Morgan's Meat Market on Sunday, March 20, 2022

Packages include different cuts of beef, pork, chicken and more curated packages and meals for meat lovers. We found prices start at $115, and shipped directly to their doors.

“We want to talk about and tell the stories about how these are small businesses,” Drager said. “These are ways to learn about where your food comes from which we think is important to people.”

