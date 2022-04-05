MNDOT to upgrade traffic cameras

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing to upgrade traffic light technology.

Starting April 16, work will begin on installing fiber optic cable along highways 22, 14 and 169, as well as the MNDOT regional building on Bassett Drive in Mankato.

New traffic cameras will also be installed in various locations to help aid responses to traffic situations such as crashes.

MNDOT said that footage taken by the cameras will not be recorded.

The construction is not expected to close any roads, but MNDOT wants to warn drivers to be safe when driving near construction.

”We still ask that folks slow down when you see work up ahead and when crews are working up alongside the road or if there is a lane closure, just slow down, be cognizant as you’re going through the work space,” said Nick Ollrich of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MNDOT hopes the new infrastructure will provide them with more information on how to improve traffic conditions and improve response time to accidents.

