Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

MNDOT to upgrade traffic cameras

A stoplight with a traffic camera in Mankato, Minn.
A stoplight with a traffic camera in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Minnesota Department of Transportation is preparing to upgrade traffic light technology.

Starting April 16, work will begin on installing fiber optic cable along highways 22, 14 and 169, as well as the MNDOT regional building on Bassett Drive in Mankato.

New traffic cameras will also be installed in various locations to help aid responses to traffic situations such as crashes.

MNDOT said that footage taken by the cameras will not be recorded.

The construction is not expected to close any roads, but MNDOT wants to warn drivers to be safe when driving near construction.

”We still ask that folks slow down when you see work up ahead and when crews are working up alongside the road or if there is a lane closure, just slow down, be cognizant as you’re going through the work space,” said Nick Ollrich of the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MNDOT hopes the new infrastructure will provide them with more information on how to improve traffic conditions and improve response time to accidents.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato