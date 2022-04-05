National Distracted Driving Awareness Month: ‘No text message is worth dying for’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time to encourage drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Little things that you think, for a second, aren’t gonna matter can matter in the taking of a life,” said Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Distracted driving killed more than 29,000 people in the U.S. between 2012 and 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The statistics are real people. They’re someone’s kid, they’re someone’s dad, they’re someone’s brother or sister,” stated Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Klobuchar supported the Safe to Drive Act that was part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November.

The Act will allocate more funding for enforcement and awareness efforts.

“Our bill incentivizes the state to implement laws banning all non-navigational mobile device viewing,” Klobuchar added.

“People who choose to text and drive give themselves a personal pass to risk the safety of others, and it’s time to change that,” mentioned Steven Cliff, Deputy Administrator of NHTSA.

Officials said taking a few simple steps can prevent distraction-affected crashes.

They recommend pulling over to use your phone, or have another passenger navigate it for you.

They also suggest turning your device on do not disturb or placing it out of reach in a glovebox or backseat.

“No text message is worth dying for,” Klobuchar said.

