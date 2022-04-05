Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

National Distracted Driving Awareness Month: ‘No text message is worth dying for’

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time to encourage drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 4, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a time to encourage drivers to stay focused behind the wheel.

“Little things that you think, for a second, aren’t gonna matter can matter in the taking of a life,” said Dan Schisel, Associate Director of Mankato Department of Public Safety.

Distracted driving killed more than 29,000 people in the U.S. between 2012 and 2020, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“The statistics are real people. They’re someone’s kid, they’re someone’s dad, they’re someone’s brother or sister,” stated Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN).

Klobuchar supported the Safe to Drive Act that was part of the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed in November.

The Act will allocate more funding for enforcement and awareness efforts.

“Our bill incentivizes the state to implement laws banning all non-navigational mobile device viewing,” Klobuchar added.

“People who choose to text and drive give themselves a personal pass to risk the safety of others, and it’s time to change that,” mentioned Steven Cliff, Deputy Administrator of NHTSA.

Officials said taking a few simple steps can prevent distraction-affected crashes.

They recommend pulling over to use your phone, or have another passenger navigate it for you.

They also suggest turning your device on do not disturb or placing it out of reach in a glovebox or backseat.

“No text message is worth dying for,” Klobuchar said.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

FILE - The Salvation Army Army is hoping to brighten some lives during a cloud-filled week by...
Salvation Army will offer grocery assistance for Easter season
Salvation Army will offer grocery assistance for Easter season
FILE PHOTO
UPDATE: No active threat to Windom school, students as investigation continues
UPDATE: No active threat to Windom school, students as investigation continues