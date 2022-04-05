North Mankato continues search for new city administrator

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The North Mankato City Council continues its search for the next city administrator.

The city has hired a consultant to conduct the search.

Finalists for the position are expected to be selected in May and announced in June, with the last round of interviews and selection taking place the same month.

The new administrator is expected to begin their role in July.

”The city administrator is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, manages all of the departments, works on the budgeting and various administrative duties,” said Mike Fischer, community development director at the City of North Mankato.

The position is open after John Harrenstein announced he was stepping down from the role earlier this year to take a job in Iowa.

