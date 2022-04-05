Rainy Conditions In Place Through Thursday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A low is working into western Minnesota this morning providing showers that will expand east through the mid-morning hours. More showers will fill in behind this original line this afternoon as more moisture is transported northward. A few rumbles of thunder are not ruled out this afternoon-evening for areas across far southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Highs today will warm into the upper 40s lower 50s with breezy southerly winds around 10-15 mph with gusts around 30-35 mph. Areas will see anywhere from a tenth of an inch to a half an inch with rain today through Wednesday morning.

Tonight, the rain will continue for areas near and north of HWY 14 with lows falling into the mid to upper 30s, winds remaining breezy and out of the south-southwest around 10-15 mph. Rain will fill back throughout the day Wednesday as moisture wraps around a stalled out low with winds shifting to the northwest around 15-20 mph gusting to 35. Highs Wednesday cool off into the upper 30s lower 40s.

Wednesday night, cold air advection wrapping in from the north will produce a mix to develop as lows fall into the upper 20 lower 30s. A winter mix will continue Thursday as highs remain in the low to mid-30s. Snow showers are likely Thursday night into Friday morning. Another tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of precip is expected Wednesday through Thursday. Any accumulating snowfall will be around an inch and will melt away quickly as temps warm Friday into the weekend.

