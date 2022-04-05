Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Teen facing murder charges after woman dies in hit and run involving stolen vehicle

Newscast recording
By Andrew McMunn and WFIE staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 1:50 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - An Indiana teenager is in jail after a deadly hit and run incident Sunday night.

Officers in Evansville, Indiana, were called to an intersection near a gas station where they found the victim of the hit and run lying on the parking lot with severe injuries from being run over by a car.

Authorities told WFIE she was taken to the hospital, where she died.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Officer identified her as 33-year-old Megan Schaefer. Her cause of death was listed as blunt force trauma to the head.

According to an affidavit, she was hit by a white Honda Civic that was stolen while parked at the gas station.

Authorities say video footage showed two people standing outside of the gas station when the woman with the Civic pulled in, parked and left the car running to go inside the store.

Officers say the suspect then backed into another vehicle with Schaefer inside.

The affidavit states she got out of her car to block the white Honda Civic from leaving.

That’s when Evansville police say the car accelerated and hit Schaefer and ran over her.

“As she was walking over to the vehicle that just hit her vehicle, the suspect put the car in drive, accelerated and deliberately hit her,” Sgt. Anna Gray said.

By examining surveillance footage, investigators were able to match the suspect’s description with 16-year-old Mateo Rodriguez.

An investigation led officers to Rodriguez’s home where he was taken into custody. He faces several charges, including murder.

“A 16-year-old, when you see someone in front of your car and you deliberately accelerate, you know what you’re doing,” Gray said. “And the fact that once he struck her with the vehicle, he didn’t stop. He just kept going.”

Officials with the Evansville Police Department says Rodriguez is being charged as an adult.

At this time, police say the stolen Honda Civic has been found at a home.

The second male seen in the surveillance video has not been found. Authorities say he is a person of interest in this case.

If you have any information you are urged to call EPD at 812-436-7979.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
3rd day ends with no verdict yet in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke
FILE - This undated file photo shows Lawrence Ray.
Dad who lived in dorm convicted of abusing daughter’s friends
Brittaney Deaton, 17, right, surveys her belongings and recreational vehicle after a severe...
Residents clear debris from southern storms as more severe weather looms
The gasoline price board is shown at a gas station in Menlo Park, Calif., Monday, March 21,...
Democrats accuse oil companies of ‘rip off’ on gas prices