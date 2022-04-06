Your Photos
$1 million in-kind gift for engineering software

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato engineering students will soon have new technology to use thanks to an in-kind gift valued at $1 million.

Caresoft Global Incorporated, an engineering solutions company, is providing the university’s department of automotive and manufacturing engineering technology new software.

The data package will be used by students and faculty to better research high-voltage electric systems.

As part of the package, the department is also receiving a Virtual reality system to interact with different models of vehicles.

