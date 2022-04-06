Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Ax-wielding man attacks drummer in California

The man struck the drum kit with the ax several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician. (KCAL, KCBS, ANDY TORRES, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:42 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON CO., Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - A shocking incident was caught on camera in California: A man says he was playing his drums along one of the trails in Canyon County when an ax-wielding man came out of nowhere.

In an instant, Andy Torres’ Saturday morning jam session turned violent.

The man struck the drumkit several times, frightening the 36-year-old musician.

“He just came up swinging already,” Torres said. “He didn’t announce himself or say get out of the way. Or, ‘Are you making the noise?’ No, he knew what he was going to do. I happened to just get out of the way.”

Torres says after the man nearly destroyed the drumkit, he threatened him again.

“It took everything in me not to want to launch at the guy, but I knew I couldn’t do that,” he said.

The attack was recorded on his GoPro camera.

It’s not shown in the video, but Torres says the man also pulled a gun on him.

As soon as he announced that he recorded the entire violent outburst on video, the man appears to change his attitude.

He turned and left, but not before Torres caught images of the man’s car and license plate.

Speaking at Todd Longshore Park near the scene of the attack, he says since the incident he’s been struggling emotionally.

“I get stuck thinking about that, and I have to pull myself out of it,” Torres said. “I know I will move ahead, because look I’m still here.”

Torres said he has been learning the drums for a while. He comes to the park at sunrise and sunset to play while wearing a mask as part of his persona.

Before the ax attack, no one had complained about the noise. He says this will not ruin his love for music, and he will find a way to fix the drums.

“It’s not destroyed. They’ll have to do better than that,” he said.

Torres says he’s filed a police report and turned over the video. He shared it in hopes someone turns the man in, since it’s a place a lot of parents bring their kids.

Copyright 2022 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
Minnesota State's Ondrej Pavel (18) celebrates his goal against Minnesota with Akito Hirose...
Minnesota State clinches spot in national championship game for first time ever
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
MSU Dental Clinic
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event