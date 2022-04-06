Charges filed against suspect in Windom school bomb threats

WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - Charges have been filed following a bomb threat at two Windom schools on Monday.

Windom Police say a male juvenile has been charged with terroristic threats.

Authorities didn’t find any sort of explosives or weapon during a search.

The department doesn’t believe any others were involved in making the threats and there are no ongoing threats at this time.

Classes resumed yesterday after students in grades 5-12 were evacuated in response to the alleged threats.

