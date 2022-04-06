Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa recruiting for summer jobs

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa is actively recruiting for young adults to fill its summer positions.

The Conservation Corps dates back to the 1930s, when the country was trying to recover from the Great Depression.

It’s part of the federal AmeriCorps program, and has evolved over time. It’s made up of young people ages 18-25, who take care of natural resources like cleaning up waterways, cutting down invasive vegetation and taking care of animals, sometimes working with other agencies like the Department of Natural Resources.

“When we invite young people to serve in our programs, they’re really making an impact locally but also part of a broader service movement,” Corps Program Dir. Hollis Emery said.

The corps is made up of field workers, summer camp leaders, and outdoor recreation instructors. The instructors teach people how to do things like camp, fish, paddle and rock climb. There is also a youth summer camp for ages 15-18. It has session dedicated to the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Experience with the outdoors is not needed. Organization leaders said they teach people everything they need to know about working out in nature.

“Some of the people who have worked with us have never even camped,” Corp Field Coordinator Eddie Dittmer said.

He started out as a member when he was younger, and is now employed as field coordinator for the Rochester area. He said he learned valuable life skills and also made a lot of friends.

“You’ll gain life-long friends, ”Dittmer said. I was a member for three years and I have countless friends that I have gained through this experience and still talk to this day. Some are now firefighters fighting wild fires out west or some work in the south working to get rid of invasive species.”

The organization also has the opportunity for employees to get up to $6,345 to be used for future tuition or existing student loans.

If interested in applying, visit the Conservation Corps Minnesota & Iowa website.

