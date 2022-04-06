Gustavus Adolphus College expands nursing program amid shortage

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Burnout, exhaustion, stress and retirement are all reasons for the nursing shortage that has impacted hospitals nationwide.

“We have really been struggling to find highly trained nurses to care for our patients and join our team,” said Jamie Stolee, chief nursing officer at River’s Edge Hospital and Clinic.

River’s Edge in St. Peter currently has six openings for nurses, one of which has been open for 10 months.

“We really try to provide safe high-quality care for our patients and to do that we need highly trained and engaged staff,” Stolee said.

One way River’s Edge fills their gaps in nursing shortages is through Gustavus Adolphus College’s nursing programs with students participating in nursing student clinical programs which can lead to a full-time offer.

“We are not accustomed to having a nursing shortage at this level. We are very fortunate to have our college Gustavus here in St. Peter who is expanding the nursing program,” Stolee said.

The expansion will allow 33% more students into the program, investing in renovations to the skills lab and adding full-time staff positions in the next two years.

The Gustavus nursing program is also working to improve its simulation labs, thanks to a $150,000 gift from an alumna of the nursing program and a grant of over $111,000 from the Otto Bremer Trust.

“I think the college investing in the nursing program to grow says a lot as to who we develop as nursing professionals and they go out into the workforce,” said Heidi Meyer, director and department chair of the nursing program at Gustavus Adolphus College.

The funding will go toward simulators, computerized manikins that react in real-time with medical symptoms and respond to medical care.

“You know, we have a lot of one-on-one time. You get to talk and ask questions and really be in-depth, you don’t really feel like the things you say or your opinions get thrown to the wayside. Your voice gets heard and it really makes for a great learning experience,” junior nursing student Payton Simon said.

