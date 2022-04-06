Jake’s Stadium Pizza celebrates 50 years of business

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Jake’s Stadium Pizza is celebrating 50 years of operation in Mankato.

Jake’s is celebrating its anniversary by giving away merchandise and food throughout the week.

Jake’s Stadium Pizza opened in Mankato in 1972, and the business has been owned by the same family since its inception.

The owners said that they are thankful to the community for supporting them for so long and that they look forward to keeping the family tradition going.

”It’s not just Jake’s 50 years, it’s been the same family for 50 years. We’re kind of proud of the fact that Brenda’s parents started it in 1972 and we’ve carried it on, and now we’re looking forward to our children carrying it on,” owner Wally Boyer said.

Jake’s Stadium Pizza will be celebrating its anniversary all week long, with Minnesota Vikings legend Chuck Foreman visiting on Thursday.

Thank You for supporting our family business for 50 years! Enjoy these anniversary specials April 4-April 7! Find us... Posted by Jake's Stadium Pizza on Wednesday, March 30, 2022

