Key City Bike seeking community members to create bike art

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At Key City Bike, bicycles and bicycle parts are restored, repaired and recycled every day.

But this month, community members are switching gears to put a different spin on making something old new again.

Shady Decker is among community members who are creating art for Key City Bike’s WheelWorks event in May.

“All these parts that I’m using are broken or damaged and can’t be used or were going to be recycled regardless. So we’re using these parts to create art,” he said.

Board Chair Amanda Anez said unique pieces like his will be featured in a silent art auction at WheelWorks that helps support the shop.

“The main focus in years past has been the silent art auction and a way to connect bike riding and art making and kind of just the empowerment of riding a bike and the independence that it brings,” she said.

Key City Bike will have two more bike art nights this month, on April 12 and 19 from 5-8 p.m., where community members of all skill levels are invited to create bike-inspired art in all mediums.

“We’re encouraging people to participate whether or not they call themselves an artist. We have a pile of used parts here that they are welcome to take a look at. We’re hoping that you can get inspired and come up with some sort of unique creation,” Anez said.

Key City Bike has a few options for artists submitting their pieces.

Artists can either submit work for free to be entered into the auction, where proceeds will go toward the shop.

Or, artists can pay a $10 entrée fee to display their work or sell it in the auction and keep the proceeds from the sale.

Anez and Decker said bringing bikes and art together is a unique way to keep the creative wheels turning.

“As you can see the wheels here are colorful. There’s just lots of ways you can bring creativity in your life,” Anez said.

“It seemed like a lot of fun and it’s going to benefit a lot of people,” said Decker.

