Le Sueur-Henderson senior uses EMR training to assist at crash scene

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur-Henderson High School student took life-saving skills he learned in the classroom to the real world.

Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, 18-year-old Keegan Straub was getting off work when he saw an unconscious man driving into the side of a building on Adams St. in Mankato.

He was the first to arrive on the scene and decided to put his EMR skills to use.

Straub was able to look after the 69-year-old man until EMS arrived minutes later.

”I actually heard him hit the building, so I kind of shot into there. I got in there to help him. When I started my assessment with him, I started asking him all of the questions I should have. The EMT showed up 10 minutes later and took over from there, and I just gave them all the information I had,” Straub said.

Straub learned his EMR skills at Le Sueur-Henderson High School. The school offers an emergency medical responder certification class to teach students life-saving skills.

”I just wanted to help. Something about that class, one thing they taught us, was to stay and help. When situations like that happen, when normal bystanders see it happening and they already have the training, they can just rush in and help, so when EMTs get there it makes their jobs a lot easier. I never thought it would happen and that class has given me more skills just for helping other people, which I love,” said Straub.

With this class, students can become certified as EMRs and can use their life-saving knowledge in real-life situations.

