Minnesota State Mavericks arrive in Boston ahead of Frozen Four

BOSTON (KEYC) — Four teams have arrived in Boston for the NCAA Frozen Four, and only one will leave with the national championship.

KEYC News Now Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger provided us with their first update from Boston. See the video player above for all the latest updates.

The Minnesota State men’s hockey team touched down in Boston for the #NCAAFrozenFour. Follow along as @RobClarkTV and I bring you coverage of the action on @KEYCNewsNow all week long. pic.twitter.com/L8xsHcRhH0 — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) April 5, 2022

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

