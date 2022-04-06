Your Photos
Minnesota State Mavericks arrive in Boston ahead of Frozen Four

By Rob Clark and Mary Rominger
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BOSTON (KEYC) — Four teams have arrived in Boston for the NCAA Frozen Four, and only one will leave with the national championship.

KEYC News Now Sports Director Rob Clark and Mary Rominger provided us with their first update from Boston. See the video player above for all the latest updates.

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

