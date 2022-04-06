Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota Twins home opener postponed

Minnesota Twins logo.
Minnesota Twins logo.(MGN)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) – Twins fans will have to wait one more day before opening day at Target Field. The Twins have postponed the 2022 opening day game to Friday because of the forecasted weather.

The Twins were scheduled to have its home opener against the Seattle Mariners at 3:10 p.m. Thursday.

The ball club said in a news release that all of the opening day festivities and game will now happen on Friday.

Game time on Friday will be at 3:10 p.m. against Seattle. Gates will open at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
Minnesota State's Ondrej Pavel (18) celebrates his goal against Minnesota with Akito Hirose...
Minnesota State clinches spot in national championship game for first time ever
Denver's Carter Savoie (8) gathers the puck for the winning goal on Michigan's Erik Portillo...
NCAA Frozen Four: Denver beats Michigan 3-2 in overtime
CBS analyst Dave Starman joins Maverick Hockey Quick Hits to preview the Frozen Four match up...
Quick Hits: MSU, Minnesota preview with Dave Starman
Quick Hits: MSU, Minnesota preview with Dave Starman