No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

Amir Locke
Amir Locke(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:07 AM CDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota prosecutors have declined to file charges against a Minneapolis police SWAT team officer who fatally shot Amir Locke while executing an early morning no-knock search warrant in February.

The 22-year-old Locke was staying on a couch in an apartment when authorities entered it without knocking as part of an investigation into a homicide. Locke was not named in the warrant. Authorities said he was shot seconds after he pointed a gun in the direction of officers. Locke’s family has questioned that.

Body camera footage shows Locke holding a gun before he was shot. His death sparked protests and a reexamination of no-knock search warrants in Minneapolis and beyond.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

