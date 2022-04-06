Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Nominations open for Farmfest Woman of the Year Award

Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Farmfest Woman of the Year Award.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Minn. (KEYC) — Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Farmfest Woman of the Year Award.

The award honors hard-working female farmers from across Minnesota.

To be eligible, nominees must be 18 years of age or older and demonstrate not only an impact on the farm, but also a positive impact on their community.

The Woman Farmer of the Year will receive a $1,000 cash prize along with recognition of all her hard work and accomplishments.

Nominations are due by May 20.

To nominate someone for the Woman of the Year Award or to learn more information, visit Farmfest’s website.

Farmfest will be held from Aug. 2-4 in Redwood County.

We want to say thank you to all the female farmers and ranchers who work selflessly to help raise the crops and livestock that feed the world. Does that sound like someone you know? Honor them by nominating them today for the Farmfest Women Farmer of the Year Award! https://www.ideaggroup.com/farmfest/woman-farmer-of-the-year-award #Farmfest22, #Minnesota, #Agriculture, #Rural, #Agribusiness

Posted by Minnesota Farmfest on Thursday, March 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Minnesota State Mavericks arrive in Boston ahead of Frozen Four
Junior forward Ryan Sandelin leads the Mavericks offensively with 21 goals
Ryan Sandelin explains Minnesota State’s keys to victory against Gophers
Ryan Sandelin explains Minnesota State’s keys to victory against Gophers
Shady Decker creates art from recycled bike pieces.
Key City Bike seeking community members to create bike art
Key City Bike seeking community members to create bike art