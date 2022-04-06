Rain, Snow, And Wind Continue Into Friday Morning

Your Photos
By Joshua Eckl
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A low-pressure system is currently centered over central Minnesota this morning with precipitation wrapping around the backside of the low through southern Minnesota. Snow has been mixing in with the rain this morning leaving behind some light accumulation on grassy areas as it falls. The rain-snow mix will continue through this morning before switching back to rain as temps warm into the upper 30s lower 40s this afternoon. On top of the rain and snow mix, it will be a windy one today with winds sustained out of the west-northwest around 20-30 mph gusting to 40-50 mph. Today’s windy conditions have prompted a Wind Advisory that will be in place from 7 AM Wednesday through10 PM Thursday.

Temps will fall to near the freezing point tonight allowing for rain to switch back to a rain-snow mix during the overnight hours tonight. The rain-snow mix will continue Thursday as highs climb into the mid to upper 30s with the wind advisory continuing. Thursday night, snow showers will continue as temps fall into the upper 20s lower 30s. Areas could see snowfall accumulation of around an inch with Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Cottonwood, and Jackson county seeing the highest amounts between 1-4 inches. These counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory for the higher snowfall accumulation.

We dry up and warm up as we close out the week heading into the weekend.

