Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Texas man who fired 13 rounds during Floyd protest sentenced

FILE - A Texas man who says he is affiliated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has...
FILE - A Texas man who says he is affiliated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd.(AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Texas man who says he is affiliated with the anti-government “boogaloo” movement has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for opening fire on a Minneapolis police station during civil unrest over the 2020 death of George Floyd.

Ivan Harrison Hunter is accused of firing 13 rounds from a semi-automatic assault-style rifle on the Third Precinct police station while protesters were inside the building.

At the time of the shooting there were other people inside who were allegedly ransacking the building.

The 24-year-old Hunter, of Boerne, Texas, pleaded guilty last year to a federal riot charge.

Floyd, who was Black, died on Memorial Day 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
LIVE: Rob Clark recaps the Minnesota State-Minnesota game
Minnesota State's Ondrej Pavel (18) celebrates his goal against Minnesota with Akito Hirose...
Minnesota State clinches spot in national championship game for first time ever
MSU Dental Clinic
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event
Mankato Area Support Group
Mankato support group aims to help others in similar situations