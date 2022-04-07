Chilly, Windy, And Wet Day Ahead, Drier And Warmer For The Weekend

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A light slush has developed on some of the roadways out there this morning, mainly for areas west near Marshall, MN. Rain and snow showers will continue throughout the day as highs run 15 degrees below normal for the afternoon only reaching the mid to upper 30s. Strong north-northwesterly winds will also remain, expect sustained winds between 20-30 mph with gusts between 30-45 mph. A Wind Advisory continues for counties west of MN-15 until 10 pm tonight.

Tonight, the rain-snow mix will continue with lows falling into the low 30s with breezy winds out of the northwest around 20-25 mph gusting to 35. Light flurries will continue into early Friday morning, new snowfall accumulation will be near to under an inch for most with higher amounts expected for Lyon, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles, and Jackson county which are under the Winter Weather Advisory until 10 pm tonight. Counties under the advisory will also see reduced visibility from strong winds, use caution when traveling in these areas today and tonight.

Throughout the day Friday, clouds will gradually clear from west to east as temps warm back into the 40s. Temperatures continue to climb into the upper 40s Saturday, with mid-50s Sunday. There is a slight chance for rain Sunday with more storms arriving as we head into next week.

