Dryden McKay’s father shares emotions ahead of Frozen Four puck drop

BOSTON (KEYC) — The fight for who gets to be the best men’s college hockey team in Minnesota gets underway Thursday between the Minnesota State Mavericks and Minnesota Gophers in the NCAA Frozen Four.

Ross McKay, father of Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, joined Mary Rominger to share his emotions before the game.

“I think all of us are nervous right now. You want something good to happen, you want it to be a first for the program. You want it to be a first for him, so I think everybody’s a little bit nervous, but also really excited,” Ross McKay said.

The Minnesota State Mavericks men’s hockey team will take the ice against in-state rival Minnesota for a chance to play in the national championship game against the winner of the Michigan-Denver game. The puck will drop between the Mavericks and Gophers at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 7, with the game being broadcast on ESPNU and KTOE AM 1420.

