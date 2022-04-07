Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

More than a million birds have avian flu in Minnesota

Bird flu.
Bird flu.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota animal health officials say more than a million birds across the state have now been infected with bird flu.

The latest cases reported Wednesday include two commercial poultry flocks in Morrison County and one each in Big Stone, Meeker, Stearns and Waseca counties.

Avian flu has now been found in 21 poultry flocks across 11 Minnesota counties.

The state Board of Animal Health says most of the affected operations are commercial turkey flocks.

The birds are euthanized to keep the virus from spreading. Minnesota’s turkey industry includes nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Minnesota State players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Denver, Minnesota St. match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title
Minnesota State's Benton Maass (11) celebrates in front of teammate Akito Hirose (2) after...
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, right, holds the Hobey Baker Award after winning the...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award