St. Peter High School band headed to perform in Italy

Under the guidance of Band Director, David Haugh, the group representing St. Peter consists of 43 students and 16 adults and are set to head out Friday morning.(KEYC News Now)
By KEYC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - St. Peter High School band is set to fly over the ocean to perform in Italy.

Under the guidance of Band Director David Haugh, the group representing St. Peter consists of 43 students and 16 adults and are set to head out Friday morning.

The itinerary starts landing in Amsterdam and then heads to Rome, Bay of Naples, and the Sorrento Peninsula.

The tour will continue to the famed Isle of Capri to see the tiny white houses and narrow streets up an amazing route referred to as the ‘Mamma Mia Road’!

“Many of the participating students were in the high school musical ‘Mamma Mia’! and it should be a fun side trip to see where it was filmed,” Director Haugh explained, “They’ll end the day with an evening concert at the iconic Piazza Andrea Veniero.”

The group will continue to tour and perform along the Amalfi Coast and visit the sites of the Mediterranean Sea.

The remainder of the week will consist of visiting the ruins of Pompeii, the Circus Maximus, Caracalla Baths and the Lungotevere, and a special trip to the Colosseum.

They will also perform at the St. Paul Within the Walls church located in the center of Rome. The last day will be the highlight visiting Vatican City, the Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica.

Students raised funds for the trip for the last three years, with no contributions coming from the school.

“This will definitely be a trip of a lifetime”, Director Haugh said.

The group is set to return on Friday, April 15th.

Watch the St. Peter School District Facebook page for updates and photos!

