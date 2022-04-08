Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

McKay, Smith named First Team All-Americans

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and junior forward Nathan Smith were named AHCA/CCM West First Team All-Americans Friday.

McKay becomes the first player in Minnesota State history to be named a three-time NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey All-American. He was previously named to the First Team in the 2019-20 season and Second Team in 2020-21.

The senior netminder leads the nation in wins this season (38) and has established a new NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for single-season victories.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in McKay’s historic career. He also holds the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for career shutouts (34) and holds Minnesota State’s record for career wins (113), which currently ranks second all-time in NCAA history.

Smith, who spent time with head coach Mike Hastings at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year, tallied at least one point in 15 of his last 87 games played. He also currently ranks second in the nation and first on the Mavericks in scoring with 19 goals and 31 assists this season.

Minnesota State will play Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with the winner walking away as national champions.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Minnesota State players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Denver, Minnesota St. match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title
Minnesota State's Benton Maass (11) celebrates in front of teammate Akito Hirose (2) after...
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, right, holds the Hobey Baker Award after winning the...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award