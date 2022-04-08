McKay, Smith named First Team All-Americans

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay and junior forward Nathan Smith were named AHCA/CCM West First Team All-Americans Friday.

McKay becomes the first player in Minnesota State history to be named a three-time NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey All-American. He was previously named to the First Team in the 2019-20 season and Second Team in 2020-21.

The senior netminder leads the nation in wins this season (38) and has established a new NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for single-season victories.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in McKay’s historic career. He also holds the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for career shutouts (34) and holds Minnesota State’s record for career wins (113), which currently ranks second all-time in NCAA history.

Smith, who spent time with head coach Mike Hastings at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing earlier this year, tallied at least one point in 15 of his last 87 games played. He also currently ranks second in the nation and first on the Mavericks in scoring with 19 goals and 31 assists this season.

Minnesota State will play Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with the winner walking away as national champions.

