Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Award Friday, which is given to the best college hockey player in the nation.
Last week, McKay was announced as a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist alongside Minnesota’s Ben Meyers and Denver’s Bobby Brink.
McKay, who missed out on winning the Mike Richter Award to Northeastern’s Devon Levi, was named an AHCA/CCM West First Team All-American Friday as well.
The senior netminder leads the nation in wins this season (38) and has established a new NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for single-season victories.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in McKay’s historic career. He also holds the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for career shutouts (34) and holds Minnesota State’s record for career wins (113), which currently ranks second all-time in NCAA history.
Minnesota State will play Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with the winner walking away as national champions.
