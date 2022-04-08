Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State senior goaltender Dryden McKay won the Hobey Baker Award Friday, which is given to the best college hockey player in the nation.

Last week, McKay was announced as a Hobey Hat Trick Finalist alongside Minnesota’s Ben Meyers and Denver’s Bobby Brink.

The moment. @MinnStMHockey’s all-time goalie Dryden McKay is the recipient of college hockey’s greatest individual honor, @HobeyBakerAward. pic.twitter.com/dsNJ9KE3r4 — Mary Louise Rominger (@MaryRomingerTV) April 8, 2022

McKay, who missed out on winning the Mike Richter Award to Northeastern’s Devon Levi, was named an AHCA/CCM West First Team All-American Friday as well.

The senior netminder leads the nation in wins this season (38) and has established a new NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for single-season victories.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg in McKay’s historic career. He also holds the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey record for career shutouts (34) and holds Minnesota State’s record for career wins (113), which currently ranks second all-time in NCAA history.

Minnesota State will play Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with the winner walking away as national champions.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.