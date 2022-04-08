Minnesota State’s McKay misses out on top goaltender award

BOSTON (KEYC) — Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay missed out on winning the award for the best goaltender in the nation Friday.

Instead, the Mike Richter Award was presented to Northeastern’s Devon Levi, who finished this year with 10 shutouts and a 1.52 goals-against average.

The news won’t bring McKay down too much, as he would go on to be named the winner of the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best men’s college hockey player in the nation. Minnesota’s Ben Meyers and Denver’s Bobby Brink finished as runners-up.

The Best Goaltender In College Hockey



Devon Levi: 2022 Richter Award Winner!#HowlinHuskies pic.twitter.com/mlniRKkE2x — Northeastern Men’s Hockey (@GoNUmhockey) April 8, 2022

McKay has had a monstrous season for the Mavericks. He was recently named the CCHA Player of the Year and CCHA Goaltender of the Year for his efforts this season.

A two-time All-American, McKay is 38-4-0. He came up big in Thursday’s historic 5-1 win against Minnesota that sent the Mavericks to the program’s first national championship game.

Minnesota State will play Denver at 7 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2, with the winner walking away as national champions.

Make sure to visit KEYC.com/Sports and watch KEYC News Now all week long for additional coverage from Boston.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.