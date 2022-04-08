Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Owl rescued after getting tangled up in barbed wire fence

A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.
A great horned owl got tangled up in a barbed wire fence in Colorado this week.(Arapahoe County Government)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (Gray News) – Animal rescue groups in Colorado saved an owl that was stuck in a barbed wire fence this week.

The Arapahoe County Government said in a Facebook post Friday that the great horned owl got tangled up in the fence while “out and about fighting the Colorado winds this week.”

Residents called Arapahoe County Animal Services, and with the help of the Birds of Prey Foundation, rescuers were able to get the owl loose.

The owl is now recovering at a medical care facility.

Arapahoe County is located just outside of Denver.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in...
Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody