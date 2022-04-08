Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Sunny and warmer this weekend, more rain next week

Meteorologist Shawn Cable has the latest on a warmer weekend and more rain in the forecast for next week.
By Shawn Cable
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunshine and milder temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. For the fourth week in a row, we are tracking another storm system that could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and even a little snow by the middle of next week.

Saturday will be sunny, warmer and not windy. Highs will climb into the low 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, but it will also be breezy with a few scattered showers.

Our next system rolls in on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms, heavy rain and eventually some snow will be possible. High temps will stay in the 50s through Wednesday, but we are looking forward to a significant cool down by late next week.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

KEYC Weather
KEYC Weekend Weather Update
Warming up as we head into the weekend, here's the latest.
Warmer Weather Arrives For The Weekend
Warming up as we head into the weekend, here's the latest.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast 4-8-2022
KEYC Weather
Rain and snow ending... Warmer days ahead