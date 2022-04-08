Sunny and warmer this weekend, more rain next week

Sunshine and milder temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s on both Saturday and Sunday. For the fourth week in a row, we are tracking another storm system that could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and even a little snow by the middle of next week.

Saturday will be sunny, warmer and not windy. Highs will climb into the low 50s. Sunday will be slightly warmer, but it will also be breezy with a few scattered showers.

Our next system rolls in on Tuesday and will continue through Wednesday and Thursday. Thunderstorms, heavy rain and eventually some snow will be possible. High temps will stay in the 50s through Wednesday, but we are looking forward to a significant cool down by late next week.

