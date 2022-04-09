Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Couple charged with child endangerment after police find ‘bags of feces’ inside home

A Missouri couple was charged with child endangerment after police discovered bags of feces in their home. (Source: KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem, Kathy Sweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) - A Missouri couple was arrested after police discovered unsafe, unsanitary living conditions inside their home with their five children.

KFVS reports the Poplar Bluff Police Department was called to a home to follow up on information about drug activity at a residence.

Responding officers reported they noticed numerous trash bags that were full on the side and in front of the home. Trash was also scattered everywhere in the front yard and driveway.

Officers said they smelled an odor of bad personal hygiene and an extremely foul odor coming from the residence.

According to the PBPD, Aaron and Teyrsa Medley lived at the home with their five children from ages 1 to 9 years old. And the couple granted officers to enter their home.

Officers said they were immediately hit with what was described as a “pungent odor that made their stomachs churn” when entering the home.

Each room was covered with loose trash and large bags of trash, animal/human feces, urine and dirt.

Officer discovered a 4-foot-wide pile of dirty diapers just 3 feet away from where a 1-year-old...
Officer discovered a 4-foot-wide pile of dirty diapers just 3 feet away from where a 1-year-old slept in a crib.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)

A dark, hard substance coated the flooring and piles of dirty clothing, trash, used toilet paper and diapers covered the bathroom flooring, according to police.

Police Chief Danny Whiteley responded to the scene and said he had been inside hundreds of residences with the same foul odor. Those houses consisted of unsanitary, unhealthy and unsafe living conditions.

According to police, the inside of the refrigerator and freezer had several spills of unknown liquids and food with numerous dead roaches inside of them. A cooking dish had dead maggot larvae under the glass lid. Dozens of flies were present flying around.

Officers say the table and counter tops were completely filthy and covered with unknown debris,...
Officers say the table and counter tops were completely filthy and covered with unknown debris, along with food and trash.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)

With the assistance of the Butler County Juvenile Office, Butler County Children’s Division and Butler County Social Services, the five children were removed from the residence.

Police said Butler County Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor also responded to the home to examine it first-hand.

The couple was arrested for endangering the welfare of a child and booked into the Butler County Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station
Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her...
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
VIDEO: Private space mission arrives to ISS