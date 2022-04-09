Fans support Minnesota State with viewing parties in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home.

Viewing parties for the game have been organized in Boston, Mankato, the Twin Cities metro, and across southern Minnesota.

We have ya covered back in Mankato today! Join us at one of our two official watch parties tonight at Pub 500 or Buffalo Wild Wings - or at any of our restaurant partners - Weggy's, Ummies & Tav on the Ave! pic.twitter.com/wWrt8IcAUH — Minnesota State Hockey (@MinnStMHockey) April 9, 2022

