Fans support Minnesota State with viewing parties in Mankato
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home.
Viewing parties for the game have been organized in Boston, Mankato, the Twin Cities metro, and across southern Minnesota.
Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.