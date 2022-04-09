Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Fans support Minnesota State with viewing parties in Mankato

By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minnesota State hockey fans from around the state have been flocking to Boston, Mass., all week to attend the Frozen Four, but those who couldn’t attend in person are still showing their support for the Mavericks back at home.

Viewing parties for the game have been organized in Boston, Mankato, the Twin Cities metro, and across southern Minnesota.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

Minnesota State's Ryan Sandelin (14) tries to get the puck past Denver's Magnus Chrona (30)...
Minnesota State can’t hold on to beat Denver in national championship
Minnesota State fans proud of team's accomplishments this season
Minnesota State fans proud of team's accomplishments this season
LIVE: Mavericks can't hold on to beat Denver in championship
Minnesota State players stand for the national anthem before the NCAA men's Frozen Four...
KEYC: Minnesota State vs. Denver
Minnesota State players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Keys to the Game: What MSU has to do in order to win first championship