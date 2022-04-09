Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Father of 4 young kids shot, killed in argument at gas station; gunman remains on loose

An Arizona family is struggling and heartbroken after losing their father in a shooting. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Holly Bock and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK/Gray News) - A family in Arizona is trying to put the pieces of their life back together after losing a loved one in a deadly shooting at a gas station.

Rene Sanchez lost his life last weekend after getting into an argument with another man while at a QuikTrip convenience store in Phoenix. Rene Sanchez was shot while he was walking away, his bother told Arizona’s Family.

Eddie Sanchez, Rene Sanchez’s brother, said the shooting took place in the afternoon, and the family remains heartbroken and wants justice. Rene Sanchez was also a father of four young children.

“We are missing that piece of the puzzle, and that is Rene,” Eddie Sanchez said. “It makes me sad that people like that don’t care about human life and people’s family it affects.”

The Phoenix Police Department released a picture and video from that afternoon’s shooting that showed an unidentified man leaving the scene on a bicycle. However, no arrests were immediately reported.

“To tell them [Rene’s kids] their dad won’t come home. To tell them he was murdered at a gas station. It’s just frustrating not to see him and know we won’t see him again,” Eddie Sanchez said.

Rene Sanchez was an electrician with the goal of starting his own business, according to his brother. But currently, the family is just waiting on updates on the case and wanting answers.

“It’ll be a big load off of our shoulders to find this person,” Eddie Sanchez said. “He will get caught eventually and pay for what he did.”

Eddie Sanchez said people will remember his brother, and the family has created a GoFundMe to help raise money for funeral expenses and the four kids and wife Rene Sanchez leaves behind.

Phoenix police urged those with any further information to contact authorities. There is a $2,000 reward.

Copyright 2022 KPHO/KTVK Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture
FILE - MSU Mankato says an early morning bomb threat does not pose an imminent concern for...
2 suspects in custody after bomb threat at Minnesota State Mankato

Latest News

The Biden administration is expected to come out within days with its long-awaited ghost gun...
Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station
Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her...
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
VIDEO: Private space mission arrives to ISS