Keys to the Game: What MSU has to do in order to win first championship

BOSTON (KEYC) — It’s game day here inside TD Garden as MSU and Denver duke it out for the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey National Championship.

Mary Rominger: It’s the first time the program has ever played on a stage this big. So, I’d say it’s pretty huge not only for the team, but the entire community of Mankato.

Rob Clark: The moment is finally here. What are some of the biggest takeaways for you when it comes to who’s going to be able to come out on top of this game?

MR: Well, for Denver, it’s a program that has had plenty of experience in national title games. They’re 8-3 all-time playing on hockey’s biggest stage, and they most recently won the National Championship in 2019 against Minnesota Duluth. So, what comes to mind right away is, holy cow, Denver comes in with so much experience in important games, and I’m curious to see how MSU will do because we’ve never seen them playing a game this important.

RC: And for the Mavericks, a lot of depth. We saw the third and fourth lines really step up in the game against Minnesota there in the national semifinals. But I think for the Mavericks, when it comes to a National Championship game, if they get off to a slow start as they did against Minnesota, just stick to the game plan. Don’t stray away from that, end up coming around in the second and third periods. They just have to stick with that because when you have the Hobby Baker Award winner in that, it’s always going to give you a pretty good shot at winning a game.

MR: Yeah. And MSU’s defense allows all the lines to have a chance to find the back of the net. And for MSU, we already know there are plenty of goal scores, but for Denver, not only do they have the nation’s leading scorer in Bobby Brink, but who’s been hot this tournament? It’s Carter Savoie. He scored in every game so far in the tournament and has scored the last two game-winning goals so far. So, I would say if they can shut him down because he’s hot right now, then good things could happen.

RC: We’ve seen a lot of overtime games throughout this NCAA tournament. Denver coming off that 3-2 win in the semifinals against Michigan, a lot of close games. I have a feeling we may be headed that way here in the national title game.

MR: There’s nothing that points to otherwise. These teams play tight. Everyone is going to do all that they can to make sure that no pockets past that goal crease. And for MSU, I mentioned the defense before, but how great have they been? They really push teams to the outside. They do everything they can. They block shots, they disrupt passes. And I think out of all of the aspects and the storylines of these two teams, the MSU defense, starting with netminder McKay Hobby Baker winner is my favorite to watch.

RC: Both these teams know how to win the Mavericks on an 18-game winning streak. Coming into play should be a lot of fun here inside TD garden with the Mavericks having a shot to make some history for that program. Now, all the action gets underway at 7 p.m. inside the Garden on ESPN2, and we will have coverage on KEYC News Now of the game as well.

