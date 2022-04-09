Mankato Figure Skating Club presents ‘Inside and Out on Ice’

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the Mankato Figure Skating Club are lacing up their skates and putting on their 47th annual ice show.

This year’s show is “Inside and Out on Ice,” a story that follows the character Riley and her emotions of fear, disgust, anger, sadness and joy.

Skaters have been preparing for weeks, rehearsing their routines to create the production of the show. Skaters have put together the extra ice time in the short period of time to put on the club’s biggest production of the year.

Our first show is officially in the books! We still have 3 more shows available for you to come watch. Inside and Out on Ice April 8th and 9th at 7:00pm, and Sunday at 1:00pm! Posted by Mankato Figure Skating Club on Friday, April 8, 2022

“I have been involved with the Mankato Figure Skating Club as a skater and a coach for about 20 years, so this is something that, as a skater, I was always excited for. I just have even more excitement now as a coach to see our skaters get to perform this, and it is something that is so exciting for all of us,” Emily Senne said.

Tickets for the show are available at the door at All Seasons Arena for $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors.

The show runs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.