Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Mankato Figure Skating Club presents ‘Inside and Out on Ice’

Members of the Mankato Figure Skating Club are lacing up their skates and putting on their 47th annual ice show.
By Jared Dean
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Members of the Mankato Figure Skating Club are lacing up their skates and putting on their 47th annual ice show.

This year’s show is “Inside and Out on Ice,” a story that follows the character Riley and her emotions of fear, disgust, anger, sadness and joy.

Skaters have been preparing for weeks, rehearsing their routines to create the production of the show. Skaters have put together the extra ice time in the short period of time to put on the club’s biggest production of the year.

Our first show is officially in the books! We still have 3 more shows available for you to come watch. Inside and Out on Ice April 8th and 9th at 7:00pm, and Sunday at 1:00pm!

Posted by Mankato Figure Skating Club on Friday, April 8, 2022

“I have been involved with the Mankato Figure Skating Club as a skater and a coach for about 20 years, so this is something that, as a skater, I was always excited for. I just have even more excitement now as a coach to see our skaters get to perform this, and it is something that is so exciting for all of us,” Emily Senne said.

Tickets for the show are available at the door at All Seasons Arena for $7 for adults and $5 for kids and seniors.

The show runs Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Mankato Figure Skating Club presents ‘Inside and Out on Ice’
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Minnesota State Mankato offering Violence Awareness and Response Program
MSU Dental Clinic
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event
Minnesota State Mankato hosts ‘Senior Smiles’ event