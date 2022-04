BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State men’s hockey team is one win away from bringing home a national title to Mankato.

After a dominant showing in the national semifinals, the attention now turns toward a talented Denver squad that’s coming off an emotional 3-2 overtime win against Michigan.

Here’s what coaches and players had to say ahead of tomorrow’s championship tilt.

Keep to our identity, just do what we do, make sure we skate, and mainly enjoy the moment. I believe that we have the confidence in us. If we just do what we do, what we have done the entire season, we’ll be fine.

What you do with the puck is one thing, but it’s just as important what you’re doing without the puck so you can get it back. Both teams, you watch Denver, watching the amount of tape that we have, they’re about as detailed a team that I’ve seen with their sticks getting back on top. What they did last night, yesterday late afternoon, to an incredibly talented Michigan team, last night when we got behind in the game, I thought it was still really important that we continue to defend so they didn’t extend the lead. Then when we didn’t have the puck, get it back so we could get on offense. I just think there’s two sides of the game. You have to be committed to both sides of that, I think, to be effective at this time. That’s why I think both teams moved on with the opportunity for Saturday.

We have our own way of playing the game. I think it’s adaptable to any style we go against. We’re comfortable in a lot of different games, that’s a credit to the players and their ability to stick to our game plans, structure, andexecute in different ways based on what the game is calling.

The national title game is set to begin at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

