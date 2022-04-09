Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota State Mankato offering Violence Awareness and Response Program

The program offers support services, referrals, crisis intervention, prevention and risk reduction strategies.
By Sofia Martinez
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering a Violence Awareness and Response Program for students and the community.

Throughout the month, they will host various events to bring awareness about sexual violence and educate the community and individuals on how to support survivors.

The program offers support services, referrals, crisis intervention, prevention, risk reduction strategies and many other services.

The resources are not solely for the survivors, but for family members, friends and anyone interested in educating themselves about this issue.

”We are on campus for people who have experienced sexual assault or domestic violence. I am here, I specialize in healing and processing with people. I specialize in just listening to people’s traumas and working through trauma because I know trauma is an everyday thing you have to work through; it’s not just a one thing fix all for people,” said Shadow Rolan, interim director of the Violence Awareness and Response Program at Minnesota State Mankato.

Follow the program on Facebook for more information, including upcoming events.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Minnesota State players huddle before an NCAA men's Frozen Four semifinal hockey game against...
Denver, Minnesota St. match up in Frozen Four for NCAA title
Minnesota State's Benton Maass (11) celebrates in front of teammate Akito Hirose (2) after...
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State, Denver prepare to meet in national championship game
Minnesota State goaltender Dryden McKay, right, holds the Hobey Baker Award after winning the...
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award
Minnesota State’s Dryden McKay wins Hobey Baker Award