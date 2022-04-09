Minnesota State Mankato offering Violence Awareness and Response Program

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Minnesota State University, Mankato is offering a Violence Awareness and Response Program for students and the community.

Throughout the month, they will host various events to bring awareness about sexual violence and educate the community and individuals on how to support survivors.

The program offers support services, referrals, crisis intervention, prevention, risk reduction strategies and many other services.

The resources are not solely for the survivors, but for family members, friends and anyone interested in educating themselves about this issue.

”We are on campus for people who have experienced sexual assault or domestic violence. I am here, I specialize in healing and processing with people. I specialize in just listening to people’s traumas and working through trauma because I know trauma is an everyday thing you have to work through; it’s not just a one thing fix all for people,” said Shadow Rolan, interim director of the Violence Awareness and Response Program at Minnesota State Mankato.

Follow the program on Facebook for more information, including upcoming events.

