Pick of the Litter: Koko

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Koko.

She’s a young German Shepard that came to the shelter last month.

Koko has a shy and gentle personality.

She loves to cuddle and play with toys.

Koko’s favorite activities are snacking on peanut butter and doing zoomies.

She’s looking for a forever home that will give her time to warm up.

BENCHS said she’d make a great fit for anyone looking for a loving and playful pet.

Anyone interested in adopting Koko is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

