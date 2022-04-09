Pick of the Litter: Koko
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Koko.
She’s a young German Shepard that came to the shelter last month.
Koko has a shy and gentle personality.
She loves to cuddle and play with toys.
Koko’s favorite activities are snacking on peanut butter and doing zoomies.
She’s looking for a forever home that will give her time to warm up.
BENCHS said she’d make a great fit for anyone looking for a loving and playful pet.
Anyone interested in adopting Koko is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.
