Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pick of the Litter: Koko

This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Koko.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Koko.

She’s a young German Shepard that came to the shelter last month.

Koko has a shy and gentle personality.

She loves to cuddle and play with toys.

Koko’s favorite activities are snacking on peanut butter and doing zoomies.

She’s looking for a forever home that will give her time to warm up.

BENCHS said she’d make a great fit for anyone looking for a loving and playful pet.

Anyone interested in adopting Koko is encouraged to contact BENCHS by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — A pair of empty Mav Pods sit empty on Aug. 30, 2021, at Minnesota State University,...
Agreement reached on MavPods accessibility
Ford is issuing 2 recalls that cover 737,000 vehicles.
Ford recalls 737K vehicles to fix oil leaks, trailer brakes
A New Ulm Police investigator, Eric Alan Gramentz was arrested and booked into the Waseca...
New Ulm police investigator charged with criminal sexual conduct
FILE — The Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that it is investigating an incident...
Authorities charge 4 for shooting water blaster at St. Peter school bus
NEW ULM HIGH SCHOOL
New Ulm students speak out about school’s culture

Latest News

Pick of the Litter: Koko
Des Moines Great Dane Kal
Woman facing animal neglect charges after emaciated dog found in crate in apartment
New Ulm police officer Andrew Kuester and Hank, a K9 in training
Meet Hank, New Ulm’s police dog in training
This week's Pick of the Litter is Bean.
Pick of the Litter: Bean