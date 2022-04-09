What you need to know about second COVID-19 boosters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Second COVID-19 booster shots have been authorized for some parts of the population, and Mayo Clinic is weighing in on what you need to know.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention authorized a second dose for anyone 50 or older, as well as moderately-to-severely immunocompromised individuals.

Immunocompromised people ages 12 and up are eligible to get boosted with Pfizer, and those ages 18 and up can get Moderna.

The CDC recommends waiting at least four months between your first and second boosters.

Mayo says it’s important to keep yourself protected against COVID-19, as the pandemic is still ongoing.

”We are pretending nationally that the pandemic is over. It is certainly not over. As long as that happens, as long as infections continue, a hypermutable virus will exploit that,” said Dr. Gregory Poland, M.D., a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases expert.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 612 COVID cases and six deaths Friday.

For more information on boosters and where you can get one, visit the Mayo Clinic’s website.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.