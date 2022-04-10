Your Photos
Minnesota State can’t hold on to beat Denver in national championship

By Jake Rinehart
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOSTON (KEYC) — The Minnesota State Mavericks and Denver Pioneers squared off in the national championship game Saturday night at TD Garden in Boston.

The Mavericks opened the scoring late in the first period with a powerplay goal from Sam Morton. They would go into the first intermission holding a 1-0 lead.

No goals were scored in the second period, so the Mavericks maintained their 1-0 lead heading into the final period of play.

The Pioneers flipped a switch in the third period and went on to score five unanswered goals and win by a final score of 5-1.

With the championship victory, Denver is now tied with Michigan for most championship victories in NCAA history (9).

Despite the loss, the Mavericks had a historic season. They reached the championship game for the first time in program history, had a player win the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the best college hockey player in the nation, Mike Hastings won the Spencer Penrose Award, which is given to the best coach in the nation, and Nathan Smith represented the team at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

