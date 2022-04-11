Dry And Mild Today, Showers And Thunderstorms Arrive Tuesday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another beautiful day is on tap for this Monday before another active weather pattern rolls across the Nation Tuesday through Friday. This multiple-day event will cause heavy snow across the portions of the Dakotas and severe weather from southern Minnesota down into the deep south.

Today will be another day similar to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s lower 60s, winds will be out of the west-southwest around 10-15 mph. Tonight, clouds increase ahead of a warm front that is attached to the approaching weather system, lows will fall into the upper 30s lower 40s as winds shift to the southeast.

Tomorrow is when all the active weather begins. A chance for showers will arrive Tuesday morning through the afternoon followed by a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening/night. An isolated strong to severe storm will be possible Tuesday night as the main lows enters the area. The main threat with any severe weather will be large hail with an isolated tornado not ruled out across northern Iowa through central Iowa. There is still a good amount of uncertainty on how far north the warm front will track and this will be the key to how far north the severe threat will travel. Stay with KEYC News now with the latest.

Highs Tuesday will once again climb into the upper 50s lower 60s. From there temps will begin to slide into the mid-50s Wednesday and eventually upper 30s Thursday. Below-average temperatures will remain through Easter weekend.

